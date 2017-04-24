Controversial £141m Haydock logistics park plans unveiled

A planning application has been submitted for a controversial £141m logistics park.

Peel Investments (North) Ltd proposes building the park on green belt land on the A580 East Lancashire Road, on a site known as Haydock Point.

Plans on display at a public consultation event for Haydock Point, a proposed logistics hub built on land between Haydock Park Racecourse and the East Lancs Road

The outline application seeks planning permission for the 1.8m sq ft scheme with detailed access of a new junction on the A580.

The site would be developed by Peel Logistic Property and could create around 2,500 jobs in a range of professions.

Peel say it would contribute £80m annually to the local economy and £3.5m in business rates, and an employment strategy has been drawn up to maximise the access to jobs for local people.

Neil Dickinson, chief operating officer of Peel Logistics Property, said: “Haydock Point is an oven-ready site for large-scale occupiers. The location of the site at junction 23, close to markets and with available labour, provides the perfect conditions for a premium logistics and industrial park.”

A public consultation has already been held, with several changes made including the height of the units.

But objections have been made to St Helens Council about the scheme, with concerns including the amount of traffic it would generate and the loss of green belt land.

As part of the planning application, Peel states St Helens Council is already considering allowing part of the site to be released for employment use. They argued there were “very special circumstances” for allowing the development.

It follows plans for a £150m logistics development on green belt land at Florida Farm North in Haydock, which were approved by the council and were not “called in” by the Secretary of State.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: “I am deeply concerned about this proposed development given its proximity to the Ashton and Golborne areas. It appears to me that we face a perfect storm of development with the nearby Florida Farm development and the GMSF proposals to develop greenbelt land at junction 25 and 26 of the M6.

“The reality of this for residents in these areas is gridlock on our already overburdened road infrastructure, increasing air and noise pollution and the destruction of green belt.”

A decision on the outline planning application is expected to be made by July.