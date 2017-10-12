Community cafe opens its doors in St Helens

A new monthly community cafe is set to open on the fourth Wednesday of every month in St Helens.

The cafe will be based at St Helen’s Hall and Lodge.

Organisers hope the informal meeting will offer an opportunity for the home to engage with the local community in a social setting.

Tea, coffee, and cakes are provided, though donations of any other refreshments are welcomed.

The first session took place on Wednesday, September 27 at 1.45pm and saw residents and guests enjoy tea, coffee and cakes together and enjoy conversation.

Kelly Wellens, activity coordinator from the home, who is leading the running of the café, said: “Our first event was really enjoyable.

“We have set this up as an opportunity for both residents and those in the wider community to socialise together in a relaxing environment and get to know one another.

“Everyone is welcome to join and bring along their own cakes should they wish.”

The café will run on the fourth Wednesday of the month, starting at 1.45pm and finishing at 2.45pm, with the next sessions being Wednesday, October 25, Wednesday, November 29, and Wednesday, December 27.