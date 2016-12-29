Clothing severely damaged in Cumber Lane bedroom blaze

Fire crews were called to a woman’s house in Whiston after a fire started in her bedroom.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a property on Cumber Lane, Whiston.

Two fire engines attended the incident, where firefighters found the fire out on arrival.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus ventilated the area and gave oxygen to a 38-year-old woman.

She was checked at the scene by paramedics but declined further hospital treatment.

Firefighters carried out a Home Fire Safety Check and fitted two new smoke alarms at the property.

A number of items of clothing were severely damaged by fire and the first floor of the property was severely damaged by smoke.

Crews remained at the scene for around one hour and 20 minutes.