Closure order granted against rowdy St Helens house

A St Helens house has been slapped with a Closure Order after it was found to have ongoing anti-social behaviuour and was linked to suspected drug suppliers.

Merseyside Police were granted the Closure order for 18 Kerrysdale Close, which was carried out in conjunction with Helena Housing.

The order was issued at Liverpool Magistrates Court last month, and deferred until August 22 when the residents moved out.

The order means that from now, the occupants have been excluded and no persons will be able to attend the address for a two-month period until October 25.

Community Sergeant Paul Meath and his team gathered evidence to support the order, and said: “There can be no doubt that this address was one of the central points in St Helens for anti-social behaviour, with a constant stream of visitors causing a detrimental effect to the lives of decent, law-abiding residents.

“The occupants and their associates have shown no willingness to change their behaviour, so we were left with little option but to remove them from the house.”

“The order was applied for in response to intelligence from the community. This type of information from is vital in policing St Helens and we would encourage anyone with similar information to contact us, and be assured that you can remain anonymous if you choose to.

“Closure Orders are put in place to allow our community to enjoy the quality of life that they are entitled to, and we will continue to target offenders and any associated properties who continue to cause problems for the community.

“We will do this alongside our partners and using all lawful powers available to us in order to make St Helens a safer and more peaceful place to live.”

Any members of the community who have any information can speak to local officers, call our 101 number or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.