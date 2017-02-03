Citadel chairman awarded MBE

The Citadel’s chairman Kevin Jones has been awarded an MBE for his voluntary work.

Kevin Jones, the Chairman of the Citadel Board of Trustees, has volunteered for the Citadel for eight years as a board member and is also recognised for giving nearly 30 years of service as a volunteer, an honorary treasurer and a member of the board of trustees at St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire.

Now in recognition of his long-term voluntary work with a variety of charities in Lancashire and Merseyside, he has received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for voluntary service in the North West of England.

Kevin said: “”People do things like this because they want to give back to the community, but you do find when you work with charities that you get more out of it than you put in.

“It’s such a great pleasure to see the joy you’re bringing to people. I would really recommend to anyone to volunteer a couple of hours a week, to help improve someone’s quality of life.

“You don’t do it for recognition, but it’s particularly nice when ‘ordinary’ people get recognised for their efforts”.

“The Citadel operates with a number of volunteers working across a broad range of activities.

“I would urge anyone who wants to give back to their community to contact the Citadel and find out how they can get involved with their community programme.”