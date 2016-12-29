Church on the look-out for new choir members

A St Helens church is appealing for new members to join its choir.

Rainford Parish Church is hosting a recruitment drive and hopes to make a number of new additions to the choir during the first few months of the new year.

Mike Jones, organist and choirmaster, said as well hoping to the adult choir, plans were underway to form a childrens’ section.

“All Saints is fortunate to still have a robed choir to support the services week by week,” he said.

“Currently this is an adult choir, but in time we hope to re-introduce children to enhance the singing and ensure that the choral tradition lives on into the future.

“The Choir is affiliated to the Royal School of Church Music and takes part in local events provided by the RSCM Area Committee.

“We practice in Church every Thursday evening, from 7.30pm. We are enthusiastic in our singing and worship and enjoy sharing fellowship together.

The Parish Church Choir is always on the look-out for new members. You don’t need previous experience, nor is reading music necessary, just a love of singing.”

There will be an open choir rehearsal on Thursday, January 19 at 7.30pm in the church, followed by drinks and nibbles.

For further information, or to let the choir know that you are coming, please speak to any member of the Choir, or Mike on 07939304068.