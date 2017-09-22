Church fundraising concert staged

A fundraising concert for Prescot Parish Church will be staged tonight (Friday).

The Prescot Parish Church Musicians in concert will take place between 7pm and 8.15pm.

Tickets £5 on the door - All monies in aid of church funds

Music from Tim Hall (organ), plus instrumental and vocal items from Prescot Parish Church Choir.

Programme to include items by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Noel Rawsthorne. Ticket includes wine, juice and cake!