Church fundraiser concert to be staged

A fundraiser for the Prescot Parish Church is being held next month.

Prescot Parish Church Musicians will in concert on Friday, September 22 between 7pm and 8.15pm at the church.

Tickets £5 on the door - All monies in aid of church funds

Music from Tim Hall (organ), plus instrumental and vocal items from Prescot Parish Church Choir. Programme to include items by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Noel Rawsthorne.

Ticket includes wine, juice and cake.