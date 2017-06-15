Children’s services ‘making improvements’

Town hall chiefs have been told the authority’s children’s services still requires improvements several months from a damning Ofsted report.

However, the re-inspection of Knowsley Council’s Services found significant improvements had been made in the transformation of children’s social care.

Coun Joan Lilly, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I’m delighted with this judgement, which reflects the hard work and commitment of our staff and partners in delivering services to our children, young people and families.

“For Ofsted to identify so many areas of improvement, referring to our cultural and structural transformation in children’s social care is a great achievement in such as short space of time.

“This really has been a whole Council approach, supported by our partners, with all services playing their part. I look forward to building on this success as we continue to further develop our services and ensure our children and families get the best from us in order for them to develop their own potential and prosper.”

Bec Burrows, a social worker in Children’s Social Care, added: “I started to work at the Council shortly after the Ofsted inspection in 2014.

“Children’s social care in Knowsley has completely transformed and the place is unrecognisable compared to three years ago. Just a few examples of how things have changed includes better communications at a team and corporate level, a better working environment, the co-location of teams has improved cross-team working, investment in technology and tools has helped us to do our jobs and engage with our children’s and families in different ways.

“It really is a great place to work and I’m pleased that Ofsted has formally recognised the great service we deliver.”

Justin, Chair of the MADE Group, said “Meeting Ofsted gave us the chance to give them examples of what we do to improve things for children in care.

“It’s good that Ofsted included us in their inspection because we can tell them how it is in reality. We told Ofsted about our Corporate Parenting Board meetings, where we talk to Council bosses about plans for improving care for children. We do feel listened to.”