Children’s plan published for years ahead

Council chiefs have published their ‘children and young people’s’ plan for the next three years.

The plan has been developed for children and young people, in consultation with children and young people, providing them with an exciting opportunity to have their say and help to shape future services in Knowsley.

And it highlights some of the most important issues facing young people in Knowsley today including the local priorities that were put forward by over 6,000 young people in Knowsley.

In order to achieve positive outcomes for children and families in Knowsley, five key priorities will be addressed over the next three years. These are:-

· Giving Children the Best Start in Life - improving a child’s life chances from birth, promoting active healthy lifestyles and positive mental wellbeing.

· Compassionate Prevention - ensuring that a robust Early Help offer is in place that takes a ‘whole family approach’ to prevention.

· Safeguarding - the Community’s Business – ensuring that safeguarding is ‘everyone’s business’ and promoting community and universal services so that children and young people get the right help at the right time.

· Making education irresistible – improving the quality of education and changing perceptions and beliefs about the value of education in Knowsley.

· Knowsley people, leading the way – raising aspirations, achievement and access so that young people feel empowered and confident to enter into the world of work.

Each priority has a clear action plan on how the priority will be addressed and what the desired outcomes are for each.

Coun Joan Lilly, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said “I am passionate about improving the lives of all our children and young people.

“This plan shows how committed we all are in working together and engaging all our communities to drive forward the changes that will make a difference to their futures.

“I am proud to endorse this plan and will work hard to ensure that it brings about the improvements needed for our children and young people”.