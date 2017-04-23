Charity’s generous donation to autism team

A St Helens charity has donated a specialised changing table to a local nursery to cater for two young children with additional needs.

The Helen Marie Friends charity - founded in 1985 by Arthur and Marjorie Hurst in memory of their daughter Helen Marie – donated the mobi changer to General Day Nursery in Sherdley Road following an application from Michelle Bamford an Advanced Practitioner for Autistic Spectrum Disorder at 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Costing £2000, the mobi changer can be easily manoeuvred from room to room making it an extremely cost effective option for a multi-user environment.

Michelle said: “I wanted to find a way to enable two of the children I work with, Benjamin and Eva, to be able to stay in nursery and have their toileting needs met safely.

“I recommended the mobi changer, obtained a quote and submitted an application to the Helen Marie Friends charity and

was delighted when I heard back from them agreeing to fund it as it will make such a positive difference.”

A presentation ceremony, attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks, was held at the nursery last week as Arthur and Marjorie handed over the table to staff.

Speaking after the presentation, Marjorie said: “In life, Helen Marie enjoyed supporting children and young people in the borough with illnesses and disabilities and as a charity, we will continue her good work so that her name lives on, while enhancing the wellbeing of children and young people in St Helens with disabilities.”

Coun Banks added: “Helen Marie Friends is a wonderful small charity doing marvellous things for children with illness and disabilities in St Helens, and the gift of the mobi changer will make life that little bit easier for the hard working staff at the nursery."