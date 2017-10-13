Charity’s cooking firm funding grant

A Prescot-based community group has won second prize in a competition recognising the best community initiatives across the UK.

The Community Kitchens fund, set up by British cooking brand Stoves, is aimed at placing the kitchen at the heart of local communities and helping projects to transform their cooking facilities.

After being shortlisted by judges and then receiving almost 675 votes through the public Facebook vote, Pensioner’s Dinner Club, which is a volunteer-led community group that feeds up to 40 older people once a week, has been awarded £3,000 of Stoves cooking appliances.

The £3,000 prize means the community project can expand its operation – something which it is currently unable to do due to its small and inadequate cooker.

The prize also means the community group no longer has to save for new appliances, and can use the funds to support day trips instead.

Ultimately, this helps to increase social interaction and reduce isolation, which many members face.

Stephanie O’Keeffe, Volunteer Secretary at Pensioners Dinner Club, said: “Coming second in the competition means we’re now able to buy a new oven and extractor fan, replacing our old appliances which are broken and far too small to cater to the needs of all the pensioners who wish to attend.

“The club is already over-subscribed, and turning down people is never something we like to do – especially as many of them would like to attend not just for the hot meal, but for the social aspect also.

“We can now contact all of those on our waiting list and share the good news that they can attend our weekly dinner club, thanks to the appliances from Stoves.”