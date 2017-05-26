Charity holds flash sale on Race For Life entry

A special discount is being offered for one day only to fund-raisers wishing to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events.

There will be a £5 discount on the adult entry fees for 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, half marathon, marathon and hike events.

Reduced prices are for one day only - this Bank Holiday Monday - using the discount code 5OFFMAY.

The charity hopes this additional motivation will encourage women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to sign up and help make a real difference in the fight against cancer by supporting vital research.

Race For Life events are being held at Pennington Flash in Leigh on Sunday, June 4 and at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, July 16.

Sign up at www.raceforlife.org