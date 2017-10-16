Chamber presented with top business prize

Business bosses in St Helens have been presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blubdell, delivered the honour to St Helens Chamber.

The organisation was awarded the prestigious prize in April.

Chamber staff and board members were in attendance for the presentation, as Mr Blundell read out the official notice on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

The citation read: “We recognising the outstanding achievement of the said Award winner as demonstrated in the furtherance of promoting opportunity in Our United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Our Channel Islands and our Island of Man and wishing to show Our Royal Favour do hereby confer upon it: The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Promoting Opportunity.”

The annual Queen’s Awards recognise British businesses that have excelled in exporting, social or environmental good works, or innovation. The Chamber was one of just six winners of the new Promoting Opportunity Award, introduced for the first time this year.

Accepting the Award on behalf of St Helens Chamber, Chairman Graham Worsley, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of the work we do to promote opportunity and support social mobility.

“The commitment of our staff is exemplary and the work we do makes a huge impact on people and businesses in St Helens. The Chamber is an asset to St Helens and we are proud to have had this recognised at the highest level.”

St Helens Chamber works to promote enterprise opportunities for the St Helens community, through every part of the business, supporting people to achieve their maximum potential, whether it is supporting local entrepreneurs to start or grow businesses, providing people with valuable skills and qualifications, supporting young adults into their first job, or encouraging children to aim higher when they leave school.