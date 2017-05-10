Central Library will remain closed for 29 weeks

St Helens’ Central Library will have to remain closed for 29 weeks while vital repair works are undertaken to the fabric of the building.

A town hall spokesman said: “Following an investigation into the building fabric of the Central Library area of the Gamble Building, it has been established that remedial building work needs to be done in that area.

“It has been estimated that the time required to complete this work will be approximately 29 weeks and Central Library will be closed for the duration of the work.

“During the investigation period, opening hours were extended at the following libraries: Peter Street, Parr, Haydock and Thatto Heath.

“Now that the timescales needed to complete the works are clearer, the Library Service proposes to extend the opening hours in two more branches in Eccleston and Rainhill from 30 May, opening Eccleston Library on a Tuesday and Rainhill Library on a Wednesday, days that these libraries are normally closed.

The return date for all stock issued from Central Library has been extended until Wednesday 31 May.

“Customers will be able to continue to drop items off at Central Library from Mondays to Fridays using the drop box in the foyer.

“All stock can also be returned to any library in the borough.”