Central Library to be shut “until further notice”

Central Library in St Helens town centre is set to remain closed “until further notice” following building work.

The closure was ordered following a maintenance survey which established that cash-strapped council chiefs would have to pay for building work to be undertaken to the town’s main library.

Specialist staff are currently working to establish exactly how long the Library will need to be closed for.

A council spokesman said: “Prior to the closure, all stock loaned out was issued with a return date of Tuesday 2 May 2017 to ensure items were not due back until the library reopened.

“As Central Library will now remain closed until the work is completed, all items still on loan will be renewed one more time until Wednesday 31 May 2017.

“Please note this does not apply to any items borrowed from other libraries in St Helens.

“Customers may also use any library in St Helens throughout this period.

“Customers can return items to the book return box in the foyer of the Gamble Building, available every day apart from Saturdays and Sundays.

“In addition items can be returned to any library in St Helens. Renewals can also be done through St Helens Council website, the Library app, by emailing centrallibrary@sthelens.gov.uk or by phoning 01744 676989.”