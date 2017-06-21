CCTV issued in hunt for St Helens purse thief

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to after a pensioner had her purse stolen in St Helens.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was in the Co-op store on Parr Stocks Road, at just after 3.30pm on Wednesday June 7 when it is believed she dropped a black purse.

A man was seen to pick up an item from the floor of the shop, near to where the purse was dropped, before immediately leaving the store.

Officers have issued CCTV images of a man who they believe could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or the man himself, is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6885 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.