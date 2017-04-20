CCTV images revealed of man following attempted burglary

St Helens police have released images of a man they are searching for following an attempted burglary

At around 6.10pm on Wednesday, March 8 a man walked up to the front door of a property at The Shires and knocked on the door before smashing a CCTV camera above the door.

The man in question

It is believed a number of other men gathered at the property, with one carrying a set of ladders. They left empty-handed.

Offices have issued CCTV images of a man who they believe could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or the man himself, is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6881 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.