CCTV appeal following ‘nasty’ assault at hospital

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to following an assault at a hospital.

Police have this week released the CCTV footage of the man after they were called to Whiston Hospital on Thursday, July 30, when at around 11pm, a 23-year-old man was assaulted in the car park of the A&E department.

The victim suffered swelling to his face as well as some minor bruising and grazing.

Detectives wish to trace the man as they believe he may be able to assist with them with their enquiries.

Constable David Killelea said: “This was a nasty assault outside of a busy hospital entrance and I’m sure if you witnessed this incident you’d remember it. I’m urging anyone who has any information about this incident or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in contact.”

Officers would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information about the man pictured on the CCTV to contact 0151 777 6288 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.