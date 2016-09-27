CCTV appeal after robbery at pub

Detectives have renewed their appeal for information after a robbery at a pub in St Helens.

They have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help with their enquiries into the incident at the Game Bird, on the East Lancashire Road.

Police were called to the pub on Friday, August 5 after a man threatened a member of staff and stole cash.

It is thought he left the area in a blue or green people carrier, which went along the East Lancashire Road towards Liverpool.

Detective Sergeant Chris Loughead said: “We would appeal to anyone who was arriving or leaving the Game Bird pub at around 10.30pm and saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“We believe that the male in question got into a blue-coloured people carrier which was waiting outside and had a number of other males on board and we would ask anyone who saw that vehicle in the surrounding area either before or after the robbery to contact us.”

The man was described as being white, with dark, short cropped hair. He had distinctive tattoos on his arm and was wearing a shirt with a red motif on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6881 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.