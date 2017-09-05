CCTV appeal after arsonists set fire to car

Police have released a CCTV image of two youths after a car was damaged in an arson attack.

Two youths seen on Gordon Avenue, in Ashton, at around 2.30pm on Thursday are believed to have poured a liquid onto the roof of a convertible Audi A4, before lighting it and running off.

The damage to the car

Neighbours managed to put the fire out with extinguishers.

Forensic, witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and detectives want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Merseyside Police have now issued this CCTV image of two youths they would like to speak to about the fire.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: "Thankfully there was nobody injured in this incident but it would have been extremely distressing to witness and have your vehicle damaged in such a way. At this stage we are keeping an open mind but believe it was a targeted attack, and I would like to reassure the local community incidents like this in the area are rare.

"If you were in the area of Gordon Avenue and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or have any footage of youths in the area from CCTV or dash-cam footage, please get in touch and we will bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.