Cash boost for young carers in St Helens

More than £71,000 has been provided to support young carers across St Helens over the next three years.

An estimated 2,500 young people qualify as carers for a relative in the borough and a specialist centre has been running since 2012.

Now the Steve Morgan Foundation, established by the Redrow Homes chairman, has handed over a grant to support the centre’s work.

Jane Dearden, who chairs activities at the centre, said: “This welcome funding will help us to continue to achieve our aim of ensuring more young carers in St Helens can access support.

“Each year we need to fundraise £180,000 to support our young carers and every year it becomes more difficult to do so, so we are always pleased with any new support.

“Schools, GPs and those that work directly with families, children and young people need to ensure they identify young people in caring roles as soon as possible so as to ensure they get the support they need”.

People who run the centre, in Baldwin Street, say they have seen how caring impacts on young people’s lives, bringing a unprecedented degree of physical and emotional strain, which can affect their future prospects.

But it has also been noted that young carers can become more resilient, which may help them in later life..

Ashley Lewis, a trustee at the Steve Morgan Foundation, added: “The Trustees were delighted to grant funding to St Helens Young Carers Service.

“It’s a charity with a clear vision and high levels of passion that provides valuable support for young carers and their wider families.”