Care home residents celebrate all things rugby with Saints player

A St Helens rugby league star joined residents at a care home for a Saints-themed tea party.

Half-back Danny Richardson was the guest of honour at Eccleston Court Care Home for an afternoon of tea and cakes, rugby reminiscence and activities.

He joined residents, relatives and staff, many of whom were huge Saints fans.

He was given a warm welcome by Jon Woods, who performed the club’s anthem When The Saints Go Marching In, and spent time talking to people.

Residents also practised their rugby skills by doing chair-based exercises and throwing games with Danny and Saints Community Foundation’s team coaches.

There was a big surprise when Danny presented a rugby ball, signed by the first team, for the home’s Saints-themed reminiscence area.

Danny Richardson and members of the Saints Community Development Foundation Team with residents, staff and relatives

He was also invited to sign the “wall of fame”, marking his name alongside rugby legends such as Paul Sculthorpe and Eddie Cunningham.

Danny said: “It’s been brilliant to meet Eccleston Court’s residents, staff and families today. Everyone has been so welcoming and it was lovely to hear their favourite rugby stories.

“I was really impressed by the reminiscence area too, what a fantastic way to keep memories alive.”

Eccleston Court Care Home is part of social care charity Community Integrated Care, which joined forces with Saints earlier this year to organise weekly accessible sports sessions, VIP match days and visits from Danny, who is sponsored by the charity.

I can’t believe we had a Saints player come and visit us today Beryl Spendlove

Beryl Spendlove, who lives at Eccleston Court, said: “I can’t believe we had a Saints player come and visit us today. What a lovely young man, who has a very bright future ahead. What an exciting day.”

Collette Gough, service manager of Eccleston Court, said: “I’d like to thank Danny for taking the time out of his busy training schedule to visit us today, we all had so much fun.

“As huge Saints fans, we were really touched at the club’s generosity in donating the signed rugby ball to us.”