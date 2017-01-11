Care home praised for ‘outstanding’ service

A care home has been rated as outstanding following an inspection.

Parr Care Home in St Helens was praised by inspectors from health regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a visit in September.

The service, which was home to 60 people at the time of the inspection and also offers end of life care, was rated outstanding for being caring and well-led, and good for being safe, effective and responsive.

Family members and friends of people in receipt of end of life care had facilities available to them to make their visits as comfortable as possible.

Pull out beds, linen and toiletries were available for those staying overnight to spend quality time with their relatives, helping to ensure that family members and friends could spend private, comfortable and quality time with their relatives prior to them dying.

An area in which the service particularly excelled was that staff supported people in a manner that very clearly promoted their independence, and maintained their dignity.

People were supported and encouraged to dress in a manner that promoted their individuality and to maintain their physical and psychological health.

Activities in the service included afternoon tea which provided a positive mealtime experience for people and helped prevent people becoming socially isolated. People told us that they enjoyed the activities available to them.

People were included in interviewing candidates for positions at the service. This demonstrated that people’s opinions were respected, and that they were involved in decision making within the service.

Debbie Westhead, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said: “We found the quality of care provided at Parr Care Home, St Helens to be outstanding.

“People told us that they were extremely happy with the level of care that they received and that staff often went above and beyond their role to make people comfortable. We saw examples of exceptional care, particularly around end of life services, which were making a real difference to the lives of people using the service and their families.

“We found a service with exceptional leadership that helped the home develop meaningful relationships within the community. Relationships had been formed with local schools that visited the home and joined in activities such as baking and art with people using the service. These relationships really promoted social inclusion and helped give a strong sense of community and wellbeing.

“We saw a workforce that took great pride in the service they provided at Parr Care Home and this was reflected in the relationships we saw between staff and people working at the service. Staff took the time to learn people’s personal preferences to provide a truly personal service.

“The whole team should be very proud of the service they are providing.”