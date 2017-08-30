Care home praised for ‘end of life’ service

A Prescot care home has been awarded platinum status for the quality of its end of life care.

Sherdley Court, on Rainhill Road, scored 49 marks out of a potential 50 following a recent inspection.

The care home, which is managed by national adult health and social care charity Making Space, went through a rigorous process in order to achieve the accreditation, which lasts for three years.

Representatives from Sherdley Court will now travel to London on the 29 September to receive their award at the Ambassadors Hotel in Bloomsbury.

Hayley Rowson de Vares, the manager at Sherdley Court, said: “This award an important recognition of our work in sustaining and developing excellence in end of life care, which, to us, means ensuring that people live the best lives they possibly can do for the remainder of their time.

“We were awarded the Gold Standard Framework accreditation three years ago and there was a lot of work involved in developing and maintaining what was already excellent practice. To be given platinum status with an almost perfect score is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone who works at Sherdley Court.

“Our success lies in the approach of every member of staff – including support workers, general assistants, cooks, volunteers and the senior staff team – who come into Sherdley Court with the attitude that they are privileged to be entering someone’s home to deliver an exemplary service. The respect and genuine care with which they carry out their roles is why everyone here at Sherdley Court has such a positive experience.”

Sherdley Court is a residential care home for 25 adults, currently aged between 48 and 92, with functional mental health issues and organic brain conditions such as dementia. The inspection took place over a full day, with inspectors looking through files of evidence compiled by Hayley and her team to verify the information they had provided.

“It was a lot of work to gather the evidence and move things forward from what was already excellent practice,” said Hayley. “But we are committed to ensuring people’s needs and aspirations are met right up until the end of their lives, and staff have done a huge amount of training around both dementia and end of life care, so it was a challenge we were determined to rise to.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved – the people who live at Sherdley Court and their families as well as the people who work here – for being so committed to making it a welcoming family home that everyone is proud to be a part of. Being recognised with this award gives the people who live here, and their families, piece of mind.”

Sherdley Court’s platinum status was awarded by The National Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Centre in End of Life Care. The Centre’s training enables frontline care workers to provide a gold standard of care for people nearing the end of life.