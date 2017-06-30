Car crashes into police station

A man was arrested after crashing a car into a police station.

Police were called at around 11.15pm on Wednesday June 28 after the Ford Fiesta ploughed into the front of Prescot Police Station on Derby Street.

The 34-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the crash caused damage to the front wall and that Knowsley Council had deemed the station unsafe to enter.

They added there was no suggestion that there was a targeted element to the crash.