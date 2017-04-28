Campaign group calls for council leader to ‘apologise or resign’ over nimby barb

A campaign group at the centre of a row with council leader Barrie Grunewald have called on him to apologise or stand down after he branded them “nimbys”.

James Wright, chairman of Rainford Action Group, said Coun Grunewald should step down if does not withdraw the remark.

He added: “Councillor Grunewald’s comments have caused outrage and his refusal to apologise merely adds insult to injury.

“He has still not deleted the offending Tweet and in fact has sought to justify it.

“We’ve been contacted by hundreds of people from across St Helens who are appalled that the man in charge of St Helens Council would insult residents in such a way.

“Rather than give evidence to support his arguments, or deal with the concerns of the community, he has questioned the motives of ordinary working people who are genuinely worried about what his council is proposing.

Mr Wight said the slur “calls into question his suitability to lead St Helens Council”.

“Without a full and frank apology, we can’t see how this politician can continue in his current position,” added Mr Wright.

Coun Grunewald has dismissed complaints about his comment.