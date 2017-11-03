Calls to police on Halloween fall by 10 per cent

Police have revealed the total number of calls on Halloween fell 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The force recorded a total of 1,504 calls for service during the police operation yesterday between 2pm and midnight, a fall of 172 from 1,676 calls for service in 2016.

Reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage saw a seven per cent reduction from 312 in 2016 to 291 this year.

A total of 10 people were arrested for a variety of low-level offences - compared to 16 arrests in 2016 - and a total of 15 seizures of a quantity of fireworks were made during the operation.

In total 840 youths attended alternative activities organised by Merseyside Police and partner agencies.

Chief Inspector Chris Hitchell said: “The run up to Sunday, November 5 will continue to be a busy period for ourselves and our partners but we remain committed to tackling nuisance and antisocial behaviour.

“The people who are intent on carrying out acts of criminal damage or causing a disturbance in their communities are very much in the minority and I would ask that people continue to enjoy the festivities safely and responsibly over the coming days.

“A massive amount of effort and planning has gone into the policing operation for this period and we will continue to have increased high-visibility patrols over the Bonfire Night period. We will also work closely with partner agencies and take swift action against the small minority who are intent on causing trouble.

“I would continue to urge people in the period leading up to November 5 to have respect for other people and their property and remind people that it illegal for those under the age of 18 to buy, carry, or use fireworks and under the Explosives Act of 1875 it is illegal to let off or throw a firework in a public place.”