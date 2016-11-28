Call to tackle violence against women

St Helens once again offered its full support to a national campaign seeking to end violence against women.

Men in the town pledged to take a stand and never commit, condone or remain silent about gender-related violence or abuse on White Ribbon Day.

Councillors and senior leaders at St Helens Council pledging support

Male employees from St Helens Council, including Earlestown ward representative Coun Charlie Preston, and its community partner agency squeezed into pairs of stilettos and completed a circuit of the town centre for a “walk a mile in her shoes” event.

White ribbons also flew above the town hall as well we being hung in council buildings and displayed on local authority vehicles.

St Helens Council’s cabinet member for safer communities Coun Lisa Preston said: “The council, along with our community safety partners, fully support the aims of the White Ribbon Campaign.

“We continue to work to identify those who are victims of male violence and strive to ensure we hold perpetrators of violence to account for their actions.

All who have suffered or who are currently suffering abuse, whether physical, emotional, sexual or even financial, are encouraged to come forward Coun Lisa Preston

“Domestic abuse involves a wide range of violent or controlling behaviour, so no matter the circumstances, all who have suffered or who are currently suffering abuse, whether physical, emotional, sexual or even financial, are encouraged to come forward.”

As part of the day of action on November 25 a fire engine was parked in Victoria Square displaying the message: “Domestic abuse knows no gender”.

White Ribbon Day was set up by a group of men who wanted to make visible, personal pledges about stopping violence against women and St Helens residents are now being challenged to make the same promise.

A training day will also be held in St Helens on December 5 involving Certain Curtain Theatre Productions putting on the play Mockingbird High, which examines patterns of abusive behaviour and its long-term impact on children.

To sign the pledge and find out more about the campaign, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/whiteribbon

Victims of domestic violence or those who suspect someone they know is being abuse should call the Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA) on 01744 743 200.

Anyone concerned about their own behaviour can speak to the Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040.