Call for entries for top model competition

Do you dream of posing for glamorous photographs, appearing on TV or gliding down the catwalk?

Model Search UK is on the hunt to find the next Mr and Miss St Helens.

The exciting opportunity brings with it a share of £1,000 worth of prizes, plus the traditional crown and cash that goes with the honour.

The Merseyside St Helens Model Girl and Guy 2017 grand final will be held during a glittering ala evening on Sunday July 16, and entrants will be asked to model their own evening wear of choice on the catwalk.

If you would like to take this exciting modelling opportunity, email your name, age, address and a recent photo of yourself to info@modelsearchuk.com

Entrants must be 13-45, and anyone under 18 must obtain their parent’s permission to enter.

All finalists will be chosen based on the photo they submit and will be notified by email if successful.

The lucky chosen few will then have to raise sponsorship for the grand final, which will go towards supporting the Breast Cancer Now charity.

For more information, visit modelsearchuk.com