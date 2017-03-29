Cabinet to rule on green bin charges

Cabinet members in St Helens will meet today to decide whether to bring in charges for taking away residents’ green waste.

The controversial proposal angered many across the borough when it was announced last week.

Under the scheme, residents will pay an annual charge of up to £35 to have their green bins taken away.

Officials say that if the scheme goes ahead they will introduce measures to prevent homeowners dumping green waste into their brown bins.

Despite the controversy surrounding the proposal, the decision on whether it gets the green light will not go to full council but will instead be decided by the ruling cabinet, headed by council leader Barrie Grunewald.

The cabinet meets behind closed doors at 4pm today (Wednesday) with a decision expected by 4.30pm.