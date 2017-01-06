Will people from St Helens call themselves ‘Liverpolitans’?

An informal campaign has been sparked to adopt a name for people living in the newly created Liverpool City Region ... Liverpolitan.

The name is the brainchild of Richie Wright, who is from Liverpool, and who believes it will solve the age-old problem of “woolybacks vs scousers”.

Many worry the introduction of the Liverpool City Region will dilute St Helens' identity, including our unrivalled reputation as a rugby league hotbed

He has even registered the word on the website, Urban Dictionary, which describes the word as “A native or inhabitant of the Liverpool City Region (Liverpool, Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, or Wirral). Not to be confused with a “Scouser” or “Liverpudlian”, who is someone from the City of Liverpool proper (within the administrative boundaries of Liverpool City Council)”.

Richie says the name was commonly used in the 18th century but fell out of favour.

He says the word can be used to describe someone from Newton-le-Willows to Southport and everywhere inbetween.

“As you probably already know, from next year the Liverpool City Region – Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral (and of course Liverpool) is to be governed by a single mayor and our region will have its own government set up,” he said.

Some from Liverpool consider the term Woolyback to be an insult but St Helens comedian disagrees and even named his television production company Woolyback Productions

“This will no doubt test our local sense of identity. In order that we can be the best possible city region and enjoy the greatest success we all need to get behind it. I've come up with a solution to the old ‘Wooly backs’ vs ‘scousers’ problem.

“I've defined the word ‘Liverpolitan’ on Urban Dictionary as someone from the entire Liverpool City Region. This is not be confused with a scouser or Liverpudlian who is from the city of Liverpool proper.

“So a Liverpolitan can be someone from Southport, Newton-le-Willows, Runcorn or anywhere in the city region, as well as Liverpool itself.

“This solves a few problems. It gives us all a new sense of identity and belonging to the growing, self-sufficient, Liverpool City Region.

“It also gets rid of derogatory terminology which has held us back for so long.

“Finally, it puts to rest the time old question of who is a 'proper scouser' and who is not while at the same time includes everyone in the region as one common people.

“At the moment, it is not accurate to refer to someone from Halton as a Merseysider, but it will be accurate to say they are just as much a Liverpolitan as someone from Speke or Spital.

I believe there is great scope for a revival of the word with a modern purpose and context.

“If the Liverpool City Region and all Liverpolitans get behind this idea it could be potentially massive and change everything for us – breaking down the outdated culture of regional parochialism.”