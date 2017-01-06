Whiston area chosen to become a ‘Garden Village’

A Whiston village has revealed as a location of one of the 14 new national ‘Garden Villages’

The Halsnead area will become the site of the development of high quality housing in the borough.

And it means the area will benefit from additional funding to the tune of £200k from the Government to support the project.

The project is also awaiting an outcome on up to £17m of SIF funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority for a significant financial contribution to the infrastructure needed for the project - one of the biggest residential developments in the City Region.

The Halsnead development will create a vibrant community, attracting new people and families into the area. It will offer a range of high quality housing and provide significant new employment opportunities. Alongside this the development will also include a Country Park, a new primary school and improvements to other community and leisure facilities.

Coun Graham Morgan, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “This development is the biggest change that Knowsley will see in the next 15 years.

“It is part of the council’s ambitious plans for growth across the borough. I am delighted that Halsnead is receiving the national recognition that it deserves.

“Over the past few months, the council has been preparing the exciting new draft Masterplan based upon Garden Village principles, which will help to guide development in the area, with a focus on the sites natural and historical assets.

“Historically the site formed part of the Halsnead Park Estate and has been a private environment, out of bounds to the local community. The Masterplan will change this by opening up the area and enhancing it for the benefit of local people and new residents.”

A public consultation into the proposed development will now be held.

Coun Morgan added: “We want people to get involved in the consultation and have their say. This is their chance to guide the development of this exciting and unique Garden Village.”