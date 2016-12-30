Thousands donate to council gift appeal

An annual Christmas gift appeal has proved successful after thousands of presents were collected for hundreds of disadvantaged children and young people across the borough.

Organised by St Helens Council’s People’s Service department, the appeal saw 4,000 gifts collected which will be shared between 330 children and young people in St Helens aged 0-18 years who may not otherwise receive presents this Christmas.

The appeal, which has been running for a number of years, received significant contributions from women’s organisation St Helens Soroptimists, Haresfinch United Reformed Church, Habitat employees, RBS, Tabern Estates, St Marks Church, and kind-hearted residents who dropped toys, games and clothing off at various collection points across St Helens.

Donations were also made as a result of other toy appeals by WISH FM, Radio Merseyside and Hattons Solicitors, while Liverpool- based children’s charity, KIND, also showed its support by donating food hampers which will be distributed to disadvantaged families across the borough.

Donations were cached at Atlas House where a large room was turned into a makeshift Santa’s workshop as the toys and food were organised into parcels for families.

Coun Jeanie Bell, cabinet member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, said: “I’d like to thank those who have

contributed and those who have helped to organise the appeal – their efforts will help to ensure that hundreds of disadvantaged children and young people will wake up on Christmas day to a bundle of gifts which will bring some much needed joy to so many.”