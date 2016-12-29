St Helens pub chain cuts prices to beat January slump

Pub bosses in St Helens are launching a January sale in a bid to counter an expected dip in sales as punters steer clear of the bottle in January.

Managers at The Glass House in Market Street and The Running Horses in Water Street, both in St. Helens, together with The Nine Arches in Legh Street, Newton-le-Willows, are reducing the price on a range of drinks from Tuesday January 3 until Wednesday January 18 inclusive.

The range of drinks featured in the sale are; a real ale (Sharp’s Doom Bar), a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), three wines from Coldwater Creek (red, white and rose), three spirits; Gordon’s gin, Smirnoff vodka, Bacardi rum (inclusive of a mixer), two soft drinks; SanPellegrino (Aranciata Rossa and Limonata) and Monster (Energy, Ultra and Ripper), Guinness as well as takeaway Lavazza filter coffee and tea.

The Nine Arches manager, Philippa Hampson, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”