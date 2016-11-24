Self-storage firm prepares for winter months

A St Helens self-storage centre is preparing for a busy winter ahead after opening this summer.

Store First, located on Roundwood Drive, opened at the beginning of August this year.

It’s the 15th centre to be opened by the self-storage company, which has facilities across the UK, including nearby Liverpool and Ellesmere Port.

The centre has created three new jobs in the town. Centre manager Darren Callan is working alongside assistant manager Jimmy Dagnall and sales assistant Liam McCluskey.

Darren said: “Since opening in August, we’ve got off to a cracking start with units filling up every month. We’ve already welcomed some great domestic and business tenants and we have a fantastic team here.

“Feedback from our customers has been really positive – they love that we offer so many added services at no extra cost and 24 hour access.

“Our weatherproof loading bay is proving very popular – it’s a must for our lovely Merseyside weather and it means we are more than ready for the cold months ahead!”

Store First offers self-storage units in a range of sizes with flexible leases and long-term discounts. Prices include £5,000 contents protection and a high security padlock with no VAT or deposit to pay.

Customers benefit from free pickup, forklift service, WiFi, mail handling service, workstations, meeting rooms, kitchen and bathroom facilities plus packaging materials available to buy in-store.

For more information, visit www.storefirst.com/locations/self-storage-st-helens or follow on Twitter at @storagesthelens