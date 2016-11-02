Ruskin Drive closed due to weak bridge

Work is underway to replace the weak bridge at the end of Ruskin Drive.

The replacement bridge is part of the Ruskin Sports Redevelopment, which offers much improved facilities, including 3G football and rugby pitches.

The businesses, sports and leisure facilities are still operating as usual and a diversion route is in place.

Visitors and users are being directed along Rivington Road to a temporary access from the side of Queens Park School which takes them straight into the car parking areas.

The new car park for the council run sports facility is now open for use, adding an extra 150 spaces.

The new bridge is due to open in the first week of December.