RECIPE: Jerk salmon with pineapple salsa

Turtle Bay in Preston has launched a brand new menu - the first big menu enhancement it has undertaken since the restaurant opened.
The new menu has been inspired by feedback from guests and is devoted to the Caribbean culture that Turtle Bay is all about.
It is a vibrant celebration of Turtle Bay’s signature flavours with fresh new twists, more accessible dietary options and a bigger choice of healthy lunchtime dishes.
There is also a wider range of vegan and vegetarian dishes and a greater gluten free choice.
As well as giving the food menu a overhaul, Turtle Bay have livened up the Caribbean cocktail list too.
To celebrate the new menu, Turtle Bay share a popular recipe.
As well as Turtle Bay’s famous jerk chicken, curried goat and rum cocktails, dishes like their Jerk Salmon are brimming with flavoUr as well as being a little lighter for a summer’s evening.
EQUIPMENT
Sharp Knife
Chopping Board
Mixing Bowl
None stick frying pan
Spatula or fish slice
INGREDIENTS (SERVES 2)
For the Salmon:
2 x 6oz salmon fillets
30g plain flour
25g Jerk Seasoning
25g melted butter
Pinch of sea salt
2 x lime Wedges
For the Pineapple Salsa:
2 x fresh pineapple slices
1 x spring onion
150g cucumber
A quarter Scotch Bonnet Pepper -finely diced (optional)
3 x mint leaves
3 x coriander leaves
METHOD
1. Place non-stick frying pan on the solid top and wait until pan is hot and slightly smoking, add a little oil
2. Place salmon fillets skin side down in flour
3. Pat excess flour off with your hand
4. Place the salmon skin down into hot frying pan and leave it to cook for 30 secs
5. Brush Jerk seasoning on the salmon flesh
6. Place into the oven and then cook for eight to 12 minutes
7. Meanwhile, for the pineapple salsa, cut the pineapple slices and cucumber into small chunks
8. Finely slice the spring onion and place into a mixing bowl
9. Add the finely chopped scotch bonnet (optional) mint and coriander leaves and mix together
10. Remove Salmon from oven and leave to rest
11. Brush the skin side of the salmon evenly with butter
12. Sprinkle sea salt evenly over salmon
13. Remove from pan using a spatula or fish slice and place onto a plate.
14. Serve pineapple salsa over the salmon and your choice of side salad, garnish and lime
Serve with salad and sweet potato mash.