Rainford pupils work with Marvel comic editor

Creative pupils at Rainford High have created their own magazine ... with the help of a former Marvel Comic editor.

Year 12 students worked with the world-renowned author and Marvel illustrator, Tim Quinn, to create a professional sixth form magazine.

The Crosby-born writer and illustrator visited the school to deliver a series of workshops.

Now based in New York, Tim shared his experiences and wealth of knowledge with pupils, who were inspired to produce their own publication to launch in school.

Famed for working on Marvel’s infamous ‘Spider-man’, ‘X-men’, and the ‘Incredible Hulk’ comics, as well as ‘The Beano’, ‘Jackie’ and ‘Dr Who’ magazine in his early career, pupils were delighted with the opportunity to collaborate with Tim.

As part of the project students also interviewed ‘The Walking Dead’ illustrator, Charlie Adlard at his home.

The artist, who has also worked on projects including ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Batman’, was able to give students a real insight into the rapidly adapting and evolving industry in its new technological era.

Due to be published this month, the process of creating the magazine has bought together aspiring journalists, editors, illustrators and photographers from across the year group to share creative ideas and skills, and to explore their future career opportunities.

Catherine Benbow, head of sixth form, said: “This has been an incredibly exciting project for students to work on, bringing together a diverse range of talent and skills to create an original piece of work which is unique to our pupils.

“As our sixth form students prepare to leave us for further education or world of work options, the project has allowed year 12 to explore some of the different creative options open to them.

“The opportunity to meet and work with two professionals so highly regarded in their field has been truly inspirational, especially for pupils interested in pursuing creative careers.

“The finished magazine harnesses the diversity of talent which we have here at Rainford High, and is something our whole school can be incredibly proud of.”