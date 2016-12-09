Plan to “shrink” St Helens town centre

Council chiefs have published a plan which could see the boundary of St Helens town centre substantially reduced.

The proposal is outlined in a draft local plan which covers a 15-year period starting in 2018.

Town hall chiefs are currently considering the proposal which would see the border to the north, north-east and south-east shrunk.

The report states: “The new boundary reflects a more appropriate representation of a town centre as defined by the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework).”

Precise details of where the boundary will start and finish have not yet been finalised.