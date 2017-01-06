Pilks submit plan for energy recovery facility

St Helens glass firm Pilkington have submitted plans an energy recovery facility able to produce 15MW of electricty.

The company’s proposal relates to a development at its Greengate site on Sherdley Road.

A similar plan was unveiled in October 2014 but was later shelved.

When the scheme was initially announced it was estimated that 200 jobs would be created during the construction phase and 20 once the site was operational.

During consultation, four support letters were received in favour of the plans.

One said: “Such investment is welcome news for St Helens, bringing skills and jobs to the local economy, as well as helping drive forward a sustainable environmental strategy”.