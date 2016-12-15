Market could win prestigious title

A popular St Helens market is in line for a top award.

The market in Earlestown has been nominated by the council in the Great British Market Awards 2017.

And town hall bosses are hoping residents will show their support for voting for the facility in the category of Best Large Outdoor Market.

Council markets manager Kevin Gavin said: “Many things may have changed since its establishment over 700 years ago, but the traditional market atmosphere - created by the fantastic traders and supportive

community - certainly remains.

“We are very proud of Earlestown market and its rich history which is why I would like to encourage residents to show their support by voting for this gem which has acted as the heartbeat of the community for centuries.”

Held every Friday throughout the year, Earlestown market has over 150 stalls run by local traders selling a wide range of fresh produce and products, and attracts thousands of visitors from all over the North West each year, the council said.

Situated in the centre of Earlestown, the traditional market, referred to as the “heartbeat of the community,” is steeped in history and has a grade II listed obelisk monument in the centre where the market’s charter was read out more than 130 years ago.

Residents have until Saturday December 31 to cast their vote by visiting www.nabma.com/great-british-market-awards/