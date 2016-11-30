Learn about your consumer rights this Christmas

Consumer awareness events are being held across St Helens to help people understand their rights.

To coincide with National Consumer Week, St Helens Council’s trading standards team will provide consumer information at the events.

Taking a responsible and proactive approach can help avoid difficulties further down the line, which is better for the business and the customer. Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, the council’s cabinet member for green, smart and sustainable borough, said: “Trading standards teams are keen to help businesses and ensure they don’t fall foul of the law.

“Taking a responsible and proactive approach can help avoid difficulties further down the line, which is better for the business and the customer.

“Businesses that understand their customers’ rights can also expect repeated and trouble-free custom from them.”

National Consumer Week runs until Sunday and encourages people to know their consumer rights and shop with confidence.

Citizens Advice research reveals one in four people (28 per cent) were initially turned away by retailers when they tried to get a repair, replacement or refund, despite the retailer having a responsibility to offer a solution.

The survey also showed that persistence paid off, with 61 per cent of those who were turned away eventually getting some form of solution from the retailer.

It is hoped that focusing consumers’ minds during the busy Christmas period will help them to understand their rights which they can exercise all year round.

The campaign is run by Citizens Advice, Chartered Trading Standards Institute and the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, with support from trading standards.

Darrell Wilson, chief trading standards officer at the council, said: “Retailers are responsible for training their staff but consumers should spend a few minutes familiarising themselves with their right for a repair, refund or replacement.

“Consumers who know their rights shop with confidence, saving time and money, which is good for all concerned.

“People should consider their rights whenever they make a purchase but they may wish to take extra care at Christmas.

“Nobody wants to give or receive a defective product but it is important to know how to resolve any issues, should they arise.”

The events will be held at the following locations, from 10.30am to 12.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Thursday, December 1: Peter Street Library

Friday, December 2: Billinge Library

Monday, December 5: Newton Library

Tuesday, December 6: Chester Lane

Wednesday, December 7: Haydock Library

Thursday, December 8: Rainford Library

Monday, December 12: Thatto Heath Library

Tuesday, December 13: Moss Bank Library

Wednesday, December 14: Parr Library

Thursday, December 15: Eccleston Library

Thursday, December 15: Garswood (2pm to 4pm)

Friday, December 16: Rainhill Library

Wednesday, December 21: Central Library