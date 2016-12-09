Latest application received by council planners

Officials in St Helens have received 11 applications for planning permission for projects across the borough. Find out more here.

Mrs Lynda Shave has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council for a Certificate Of Lawfulness for a two storey extension to be built to the principle elevation of Pasture Lane Farmhouse, Pasture Lane, Rainford.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council for a single storey rear extension to be built together with a garage conversion at 8 Iberis Gardens, Bold.

Mr Rainford has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council for works to multiple trees covered by a Tree Preservation Order at 2 Hazlewood Close, Clock Face, St Helens.

A couple from Lawton Road, Rainhill, have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to erect a single storey extension to the rear of their property along with alterations to the existing single storey rear extension and front bay windows; removal of existing rear attic pitched room with replacement dormer window at rear.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council to change the use of an existing car valeting/store to form light industrial at 61 Marshall Cross Road, St Helens.

St Helens Council have received the re-submission of a planning application from Mr Tony Kelly for the construction of 11 terraced dwellings in two blocks plus associated landscaping and parking at 135 Hall Street, St Helens.

Mr Steven Webster of Vista Road, Newton-le-Willows, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to demolish an existing single storey extension and erect a part two storey, part single storey rear extension along with the creation of window opening on the side of the property.

St Helens Council granted planning permission for the change of use of 116 Pocket Nook Street St Helens from a hair salon to community hub.

Mr John Young has submitted a planning application to demolish an existing conservatory and garage at 95 Pinfold Drive, Eccleston, and erect a two storey side extension, a single storey rear extension and a single storey front extension.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council for the demolition of the existing front porch at 61 Bleak Hill Road, Windle, and the erection of a single storey front extension together with alterations to the existing first floor window.

St Helens Council have granted planning permission for a first floor side extension to be built at 5 Hornbeam Close, Haydock.