Free car parking for Black Friday shoppers

Bargain hunters are being given a helping hand to go wild in the aisles this Black Friday as St Helens Council is offering free car parking.

The town hall will not be charging for any of its car parks during the annual retail bonanza, which this year falls on Friday November 25.

Black Friday is planned to be one of the biggest sales day of the year so it’s important we ensure the town centre is as accessible as possible Andy Bowden

Car parks including Chalon Way, Tontine and St Mary’s will be free between 8am and 8pm on the day when many businesses will be offering an array of deals to get shoppers through the doors.

St Helens Council’s acting Leader, Andy Bowden, said: “Black Friday is planned to be one of the biggest, if not, the biggest sales day of the year, so it’s important that we ensure the town centre is accessible as possible.

“That’s why we’re offering free car parking on all St Helens Council town centre car parks, to encourage shoppers looking to bag themselves a bargain to visit into the town centre and support the local economy.”

The move has also received the backing of the St Helens business community.

Steve Brogan, Church Square Centre manager, said: “We really enjoyed Black Friday last year and our retailers are currently well under way with planning and finalising offers for this year’s shopping extravaganza.

“I’m sure the combination of free parking and offers will make for a great Black Friday for St Helens shoppers.”

For an up-to-date list including what offers will be available, as well as individual store opening times, visit www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk

St Helens residents are also receiving an extra boost in their search for the perfect presents as Church Square and The Hardshaw Centre have announced their extended trading hours.

Church Square will open between 9am and 8pm every Thursday until December 15, when it will be open 9am until 9pm. The same hours will be in place from Monday December 19 until Friday December 23.

Stores are then open from 9am until 5.30pm on Christmas Eve and re-open on Boxing Day between 10am and 4pm.

The Hardshaw Centre will be open until 7pm on Thursday November 24 and then until 8pm every Thursday until December 15.

The centre will open until 7pm from Monday December 19 until Wednesday December 21, with two days of shopping until 9pm after that. Residents needing items on Christmas Eve can shop until 5.30pm and the centre will then open again on Boxing Day between 10am and 4pm.