Extended opening hours as post office gets a revamp

A post office will be refurbished and its opening hours extended as part of a major investment programme.

West End Post Office, on West End Road, Haydock, will close its doors at 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 10 for a revamp.

It will reopen at 1pm on Thursday, January 19 as a modernised “main” post office, with two serving positions - one modern screened and an open-plan serving point.

The branch will open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, seven hours more than its current opening times.

Damien Mulholland, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

A range of services will be available at the post office, from mail services such as sending parcels and home shopping returns to withdrawing cash, paying bills, getting insurance, paying car tax and buying travel money.

While the branch is closed, customers are advised to visit Higher Parr Street Post Office or Clipsley Lane Post Office instead.