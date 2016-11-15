Council launches fraud awareness campaign

St Helens Council has launched a new campaign urging residents to report fraud committed against the town hall.

The local authority has unveiled the new awareness drive as part of Fraud Awareness Week, which runs until November 19.

It will help people feel more confident in stepping forward to report those responsible for abusing the system Coun Anthony Johnson

The council says billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money, which should be used to improve the community and provide services, is lost due to fraud every year.

Examples of offences committed against the council include fraud involving council tax, non-domestic rates, personal budgets and social care.

The local authority is also raising awareness of tenancy and housing fraud, offences involving blue badges, theft or misuse of council property and schemes involving local authority staff.

The town hall will also campaign against insurance and procurement fraud.

St Helens Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, Coun Anthony Johnson said: “By running campaigns like this, it will help people feel more confident in stepping forward to report those responsible for abusing the system so that they are punished accordingly.”

For more information on the different types of fraud, or to report cases being committed against St Helens Council, ring the fraud hotline on 0800 953 0217 or visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/fraud

Benefit fraud is investigated by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and can be reported by visiting www.gov.uk/benefit-fraud or by ringing 0800 854 440.