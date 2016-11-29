Chamber wins prestigious award

St Helens Chamber has won a prestigious award.

The chamber has been named Chamber of the Year 2016 at the British Chambers of Commerce Annual Awards which took place in London last week.

It is the third time in the last 10 years that the chamber has won the award – the only chamber in the country to have achieved this accolade.

Graham Worsley, Chairman of St Helens Chamber said: “I am immensely proud of the work of St Helens Chamber and the contribution we make to improve the local economy for the benefit of St Helens businesses and people. To have this recognised nationally is wonderful, and to be the only chamber to have won this award three times is exceptional.”

The chamber, which supports more than 1,000 businesses, impressed judges with the excellent range of support they offer in St Helens and their high levels of engagement with the rest of the Accredited Chamber of Commerce network.

Last year they secured a Government contract to enable the network to deliver Career Fairs across the UK, providing a new income stream for 35 Chambers of Commerce and creating opportunities for 40,000 school children to explore future career options.

Steve Charles from category sponsor Qdos Consulting, who presented the award, commented: “Congratulations to St Helens Chamber who are worthy winners, not only for their continued focus on Membership, which has resulted in continued growth, but also because they have played a significant part in the national network by securing contracts that have benefited many other Chambers.

“They also have a strong community vision which is admirable and sets an example that others could follow.”

Now in its 13th year, the Chamber Business Awards is one of the showpiece events in the business calendar, highlighting the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity for the UK and local communities.

Francis Martin, President of the British Chambers of Commerce said: “St Helens Chamber’s growth and level of market penetration in recent years demonstrates its close alignment to the needs and demands of its local business community.

“Close partnerships with other Chambers is a testament to its dedication to the network. St Helens is a truly deserving winner of this prestigious award.”