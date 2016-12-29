35 new private rental homes available in Whiston

A housing developer has launched 35 new private rental homes at its Whiston development.

DifRent Private Rental’s complex is situated less than a mile from Prescot town centre, the high quality two, three and four bedroom homes have stirred interest amongst renters since work started on the two-acre site earlier this year.

Available to reserve from this month, the new Scotchbarn Lane development features three two-bedroom, 28 three and four four-double bedroom semi-detached and detached homes for private rental.

With prices starting at £625 per month, the new homes are ideal for young families and professionals looking for state of the art homes.

Designed and built exclusively for DifRent by Countryside, the newly launched homes are beautifully finished to a high standard. The Weaver, Walbrook, Grantham, Ellesmere, Stamford and Lyn house styles feature a modern open plan kitchen/dining room, fully-fitted with modern appliances, a family sized stylish bathroom with modern art fixtures and fittings.

The close proximity of Prescot town centre offers residents an abundance of places to shop, dine and socialise, while the direct access to both the M62 and M57 motorways provides excellent links to Liverpool, Warrington and Manchester.

Vicky Hurcomb, marketing manager at DifRent, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Scotchbarn Lane development which offers a fantastic mix of location and quality.

“We have had a huge amount of interest in the new homes since we started construction so would encourage anyone interested to

get in touch to find out more.”

More information is available by calling 0345 319 6815 or visiting: www.livedifrent.com/scotchbarn-lane