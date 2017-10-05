Burglars stole jewellery after ‘untidy search’ of property

Two burglars ransacked a property in Haydock before making off with a stash of Goldsmith jewellery.

Police say the pair, pictured in CCTV stills entering the house, made an “untidy search” of the Haydock Park Gardens property on Monday afternoon.

It is believed they forced their way into the house via the rear at around 4.30pm.

After ransacking the property they stole jewellery in its Goldsmith boxes.

They are then believed to have fled in a dark-coloured BMW.

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or been offered the items for sale since the incident, and are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the men in the images as they may be able to help with police enquiries.

Det Con Ian Harrison said: “The items taken are of significant sentimental value, so this has been a particularly upsetting incident for the elderly victim.

“If you recognise the men pictured or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Haydock Park Gardens area on 2 October, please contact police.

“I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible. The items taken are of significant sentimental and monetary value, so this has been a particularly distressing incident for the victims.

“These items will be distinctive to anyone who may have been offered them, so I would urge anyone with information on either the items or those involved in this offence to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0151 777 6812, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.